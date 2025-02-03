Sheffield Council to pay ‘up to’ £5million for a tree contractor

Sheffield Council will pay “up to” £5million to a new contractor for the city’s trees.

The council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee has decided to approve the recommendations and let officers look for a new tree contractor who could be paid £5m in the next four years.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) explained last week, the next stage is for council officers to work with the procurement department “to consider an appropriate structure that will ensure the current level of quality and customer service is maintained”.

A document uploaded onto the council’s website noted: “The existing process of risk assessment including the inspection of the trees and any decisions on what work is to be carried out will remain with the council tree officers and in line with existing council policies.”

A council report said the contractor would help look after trees in parks, woodlands, open spaces, cemeteries, and tenanted farms. Street trees are not included as they are managed by Streets Ahead/Amey via the current PFI agreement.

The document added that costs of maintenance have gone up over the last few years due to new pests, diseases and climate change.

At the meeting, members were told the tender would be up to a “maximum of £5m” but the suggestion is this is just the limit the council could pay, the contract may not cost this much at the end.

Cllr Rob Reiss said the trees the council wants a third-party organisation to manage are “technically owned by the people of Sheffield, they are part of the community”.

He was later told that the “contract framework is not to manage the trees” so the trees will remain within the council’s management.

Cllr Marieanne Elliot asked about the cost that comes with the diseases mentioned in the report and whether there was funding that could be used to help against them.

She was told they were not expecting any additional funding from the government.

The tender process will include a number of evaluation elements including quality, price, emergency response times, and social value.