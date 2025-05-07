Sheffield Council to introduce new options for post-16 SEND travel support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council has approved changes to travel support for post-16 students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), aiming to provide families with greater flexibility while encouraging young people to become more independent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s education, children and families policy committee has today (May 7) decided to approve a number of changes in travel support for eligible post-16 students in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main proposals was to introduce personal travel budgets (PTB) as an optional choice (so families will have an option to either opt for PTBs or transport) for the existing cohort and first offer for those now applying for post-16 travel support, starting September.

The proposal also includes the expansion of independent travel training (ITT) to empower students to develop essential travel skills, fostering greater independence.

Sheffield City Council has approved changes to travel support for post-16 students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), aiming to provide families with greater flexibility while encouraging young people to become more independent.

The decision follows a public consultation conducted between January 14 and February 12, which attracted nearly 1,000 responses from young people, parent carers, school and college staff, and support organisations. Feedback from the consultation played a central role in shaping the final proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report prepared ahead of the meeting outlined a 6.5 per cent increase in the number of children accessing home-to-school travel support between March 2024 and February 2025.

It attributed the rise to growing numbers of students with education, health, and care plans (EHCPs), which detail extra support they need, alongside an increasing need for specialist education provision.

The report said: “The increasing demand for home to school travel support is closely linked to the rising number of children and young people with an education, health, and care plan (EHCP), as well as the need for specialist provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projections indicate that demand for post-16 transport support could grow by around 25 per cent by September 2026. Without changes, the cost of meeting this demand would likely increase from an estimated £4.05 million in the 2025–26 academic year to £4.5 million in 2026–27, assuming current cost levels remain unchanged.

Despite widespread support for expanding options, the consultation also surfaced concerns. Some respondents felt the proposals might place undue financial pressure on families and risk limiting access to education for young people. Safety issues related to public transport and taxi services were also raised, alongside fears that the changes could result in discriminatory outcomes.

In response, the council adjusted the plans to better reflect the needs of families, with an emphasis on maintaining access to education, promoting independence, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the committee meeting, one parent shared a personal account of how travel training had transformed her son’s life.

She described how, prior to training, he had never used public transport without being accompanied by a sibling, adult, or school staff. Since beginning the training last autumn, he has started travelling independently to sixth form twice a week, with plans to increase the frequency.

The parent emphasised the confidence and self-worth her son has gained through the programme, describing his new-found independence as “massive.”

Following the discussion, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the proposed changes.