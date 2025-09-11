Sheffield Council to go ahead with new strategic plan to address burial space shortages

Sheffield Council will move forward with a new strategic plan aimed at tackling growing concerns over the city’s diminishing burial space.

At a meeting of the council’s Strategy and Resources Policy Committee yesterday (September 10), members discussed a proposal to both maintain and expand burial provision across Sheffield.

The move follows a new analysis which estimates that existing citywide burial capacity could be exhausted within five to seven-and-a-half years.

For Muslim burial spaces, the timeline is even more urgent, with estimates suggesting capacity may run out in just three years unless immediate action is taken.

A report presented to the committee explained: “Sheffield is facing increasing pressure on burial space.

“A comprehensive assessment of the city’s existing cemetery estate, including burial activity, population forecasts, and ground conditions has established that without intervention, Sheffield will face a citywide shortage of burial space within the next few years.

“Updated analysis estimates that citywide burial provision will be exhausted in approximately five to seven-and-half years, with existing Muslim burial space estimated to run out in approximately three years unless the urgent interim measures proposed in this report are put in place.”

The report also noted that five cemeteries in Sheffield have already been closed to new burials, with no new graves available. A further seven cemeteries are nearing full capacity, with only limited space remaining.

Under the new strategy, the council plans to deliver between 12 and 24 hectares of new burial space across the city. This includes the development of four to six new cemeteries, with between four-and-a-half and nine hectares specifically designated for Muslim burials.

Councillors welcomed the proposed strategy, highlighting the importance of expanding burial provision to meet future demand.

Coun Ben Miskell said he was “struck” by the fact that the last significant decision to open new burial grounds in Sheffield was made in the late 1940s.

As part of the immediate measures, the plan includes redesigning and developing remaining space at City Road Cemetery. This is expected to create an additional 60 to 80 graves and could extend Muslim burial capacity by at least six to 12 months.

Coun Miskell questioned whether these new spaces would become available within the next three years—before the projected shortfall in Muslim burial provision.

In response, officers clarified that the work involves redeveloping existing unused areas within City Road Cemetery, rather than expanding its boundaries. While they could not provide a specific timeline, they assured councillors that “it’s absolutely something that’s a priority for us.”

The committee ultimately agreed to proceed with the strategic plan.