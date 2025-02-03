Sheffield Council to give £400k to St Luke’s Hospice

Sheffield councillors have decided to approve an award of almost half a million pounds to St Luke’s Hospice.

Members of Sheffield Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee have accepted a proposal that would see the hospice receive £400,000 in five years as a “recurrent grant”.

This is part of the council’s contribution to the Compassionate Sheffield programme.

A report on the council website explained that “Compassionate Sheffield” exists to improve people’s experiences of death, dying, loss and grief in Sheffield.

Authors of the document noted: “The programme of work is based on the needs, experiences and ambitions of the communities the team work with. By responding to what matters most, the team encourages a sense of ownership with the people they partner with.”

The three funding partners for the programme are Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and St Luke’s Hospice, who host the programme within their organisational structure.

To date, the programme has been funded on an ad-hoc basis, utilising funds from non-recurrent budgets.

Also, the council will pay the hospice £6k “to organise and manage for Sheffield the Covid-19 Day of Reflection 2025 as part of the UK wide collective commemoration”.

Cllr Alan Hooper raised the issue of inflation and asked whether the money used for salaries would be enough by the end of the term, at the end of 2029.

Cllr Mark Whittaker also asked whether the service could run on £80,000 a year or is it just “towards the costs”?

Cllr Hooper suggested trying a shorter term of three years and then completing a review so costs could be adjusted – this is something Cllr Laura Moynahan disagreed with as she said organisations such as St Luke’s need more certainty and five years would provide that.

Members were then told core funding is important so an organisation could go and look for other grants.