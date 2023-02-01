Sheffield Council to cut down massive controversial Park Hill parking zone following thousands of complaints

Sheffield Council has cut down the size of a massive parking zone many said was not needed following thousands of complaints.

The consultation – which was extended by two weeks due to the number of people who wanted to have their say – received 1,088 comments of which 905 were objections.

There was also consultation with 3,971 households and businesses, although the council did not state in its latest report what the feedback to this was, and a petition with 2,145 signatures objecting to the scheme.

Concerns raised were about the costs of permits, a zone not being necessary, it moving any problems to another area, it harming businesses and there being less parking spaces and no guaranteed spots for locals.

The aim

Council officers said their objective was to improve: parking for local businesses and residents, access for vehicles and conditions for active travel.

This zone was prompted by complaints from residents on Norfolk Road, a large street behind the Midland train station.

Many commuters, holiday-goers travelling by train and other visitors from outside the neighbourhood were taking advantage of free residential parking there to avoid high prices in city centre car parks, according to residents.

But what started out as an idea to tackle specific nuisance on this road escalated to a sprawling “one size fits all” scheme covering a huge area affecting multiple wards in the south east of the city, despite the vast majority saying it was not wanted or needed.

What next

In total, the now smaller scheme will still reduce the number of parking spaces from 804 to around 540 due to the standard sizes required for markings.

The council justified this by saying some of the current parking spaces were “not appropriate”.

Council officers said there will be no further consultation and, if approved by the transport committee next week, the zone could be created in autumn this year.

If it goes ahead, it will be reviewed after about a year and the set up costs were expected to be paid back in two years and nine months.

Councillors are due to approve this in a meeting on Wednesday, February 8.

The full details of the meeting can be found on the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=645&MId=8318