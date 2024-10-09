Sheffield Council could adopt a new, ambitious 10-year housing strategy so “everyone in Sheffield has a home that supports good health and is suitable for their needs and aspirations”.

At next week’s Strategy and Resources Policy committee, members will have a chance to approve the adoption of a new housing strategy for the 2024-2034 period in Sheffield as officers acknowledged the national housing landscape has transformed in the decade since the last strategy was produced in 2013.

The document published ahead of the meeting added: “Austerity has transformed the public funding environment, and a range of economic challenges, including those associated with the cost of living crisis, have altered the housing market.”

The challenges Sheffield faces include the number of families leaving the city to live in neighbouring areas, shortage of housing, the continuing high demand of social homes and the “significant” increases in homelessness.

The new strategy responds to the legislative and landscape changes.

The vision is as follows: “Everyone in Sheffield has a home that supports good health and is suitable for their needs and aspirations.

“We want people to have more housing choice and better access to a home which is safe, affordable, and ready for a changing climate.”

This is accompanied with a number of ambitions:

More homes and housing choice

Housing carbon emissions will have been reduced to net zero by 2030

Safe, good quality and comfortable homes

Great, safe neighbourhoods that people are happy to call home

Homes and housing services that end homelessness and support healthy, independent lives

The report and the strategy will be discussed at 2pm next Wednesday (October 16) at Sheffield Town Hall.