Sheffield council tenants’ overall satisfaction rose but challenges remain

A new housing performance review is showing some “encouraging progress” and some “challenges around areas such as complaints handling and safety and compliance” in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council’s housing policy committee will next week (September 18) discuss performance in the first quarter of 2025/26 (April-June 2025), comparing the data with last year’s numbers.

According to the report published ahead of the meeting, the performance shows encouraging progress with early signs of improvement in tenant satisfaction and operational delivery but there are areas (complaints handling and safety and compliance) where challenges remain.

The report noted that overall satisfaction rose to 69 per cent, up from 68 per cent in 2024/25.

The target for 2025/26 has been raised to 75 per cent.

The report also explained that satisfaction with repairs improved, and satisfaction with contacting the service increased from 52 per cent to 57 per cent.

The highest performing measure remains fairness and respect, rising from 80 per centpc to 82 per cent.

It is reported: “Cleanliness and maintenance of communal areas improved from 61 per cent to 68 per cent, and satisfaction with anti-social behaviour handling increased slightly from 61 per cent to 62 per cent in Quarter 1”.

However, there are key areas where there has been a setback.

For example, satisfaction with complaints handling has fallen to 30 per cent from 34 per cent.

Also, the proportion of stage one complaints responded to within the target timeframe decreased from 64 per cent to 51 per cent (although stage two responses rose from 22 per cent to 29 per cent).

The report added: “At the end of Quarter 1, current tenant rent arrears stood at around £10.70m, an increase of just over £800k since the end of 2024/25.

“Despite this rise, performance remains better than target (£10.75m) for the quarter and is in line to deliver a reduction in current rent arrears compared to 2024/25 come year end of March 2026.”

Another area with improvement is re-letting: now the average time to re-let empty council properties improved from 87 days in 2024/25 to 67 days in Quarter 1 of 2025/26, with a target of 49 days.