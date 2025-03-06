Sheffield Council sets balanced budget but challenges remain despite extra government cash

Sheffield City Council has approved next year’s budget but councillors warned the public challenges will remain despite extra government cash.

Members of the council voted through the 2025-2026 revenue budget and capital programme at a meeting yesterday (March 6) following a long debate about what Sheffield should spend its money on.

As Sheffield Council has a committee system in place, the budget and the finances have gone through a number of phases in front of councillors so we already knew that:

It’s a balanced budget once again, despite some speculating about whether the council will have to declare effective bankruptcy by issuing a section 114 notice.

The council tax will raise the maximum amount of 4.99 per cent (which delivers approximately £17.2m more for Sheffield).

For 2025/26, the council is forecasting pressures of £71.7million for the budget and approximately £54m of these pressures relate to social care services.

The budget reserves stand at £0.7m.

During the meeting, Cllr Zahira Naz, the chair of the finance committee, told members that “for 14 years, local government has been battered by austerity” but Sheffield was once again able to deliver a balanced budget.

She said: “Year after year, councils across the country have faced funding cuts that have pushed services to the brink. And yet, throughout all of this, we in Sheffield have remained steadfast in our commitment to protecting our city and our people.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: no one in this chamber stood for election to make cuts. No councillor—no matter their party—comes into local government to take away services that people rely on.

“But after more than a decade of underfunding, councils have had to make incredibly difficult decisions. We have had to find ways to do more with less, to stretch every pound, and to make savings in ways that don’t hurt our communities.

“Despite all these challenges, I am proud to say that we have once again set a balanced budget.

“We have protected frontline services, we have continued to support the most vulnerable, and we have ensured that Sheffield remains a city that cares.”

The council leader, Cllr Tom Hunt said they were able to deliver this balanced budget because they manage the balance “carefully and responsibly and every pound of public money is spent wisely”.

He added the government was now “at our side, not at our throat”. Cllr Hunt also said he was “extremely optimistic” about the city’s future and claimed “our better days are ahead of us”.

Not everyone shared Cllr Hunt’s optimism, though.

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, warned about what’s coming down the line as the Autumn Budget is near and he said “it’s not going to bring any good news to the country or the council but to cut further”.

He said: “To say austerity is now ended… one councillor said ‘a vote for Labour is a vote to end austerity’… I look forward to seeing what Labour brings to us in the next couple of weeks.”

Cllr Mohammed said he welcomed the balanced budget but challenges remain and this has to be acknowledged.

He then went on to criticise Labour for saying they were protecting young people and the elderly.

“Really? With the two-child benefit cap? And the winter fuel allowance (cut)? Are you really? How can you say that in this chamber?,” he asked.

He added the extra money from the government was also welcomed but the “pressures are far greater”.

From the Green Party, Cllr Douglas Johnson talked about the collaboration between the parties that resulted in this budget at the committee level.

He said there was “an excellent work” by officers and between the councillors from discussions, to testing ideas and looking at various proposals.

Cllr Johnson said: “It’s a balanced budget and it comes from a balanced approach.”

However, he added while the money from the government is welcomed in Sheffield as it is providing a little bit of relief, “it’s only for one year, it’s stopgap funding, there is nothing sustainable about this at all”.

He noted that the council still had 22 per cent less spending money compared with 2010.

“That is a huge cut in services, to the people of Sheffield,” Cllr Johnson added.