Sheffield Council seeks new security to cover trespass, theft, vandalism and more
The council wants to commission the service for up to four years at an estimated cost of £7.6 million, according to a council document prepared for a meeting of the strategy and resources committee this week.
In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said: “The overall purpose of the proposed service will be the provision of manned security cover to deter unauthorised entry, trespass, theft, vandalism, damage, loss through negligence, fire, flood, breaches of health and safety or confidentiality.
“Where possible, security staff will be engaged in other roles whilst on site out of hours, for example switching off unnecessary lights and monitors and logging and reporting small building faults. Multi-tasking will form part of all members of the contracting staff’s role.”
It comes as Hull based Shield Security – which held the contract since January 2020 – prepares to step down in January next year.
The company has provided guards at several sites including retirement homes, Moorfoot, the Town Hall and the Manor Lane depot as well as other work over the years.
Security is provided 24 hours a day, every day of the year including bank holidays and there are on average 332 out of hours response call outs per year.
The council said it was unable to run the service in-house.
Plans to commission a new provider for the service are expected to be approved in a strategy and resources committee meeting on Thursday, September 7.