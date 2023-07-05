Sheffield Council seeks ideas for £220,000 Sheffield sports park improvements

The aim of the consultation is to find out what facilities people want there and to give them an opportunity to share ideas for wider site improvements.
The council said: “While respecting the heritage of this lovely park, we want to encourage people of all ages and abilities to be active, especially young people.
“While work is about to commence to create a new playground at Mather Road, the current sports facilities need investment to make them better and more appealing to more people.
“This consultation has been designed to identify community priorities for the sport-specific funding we have available and to understand wider park improvements that the community would like to see.”
The authority is spending £220,000 on the project, £40,000 of which comes from S106 money.
The consultation is open to everyone and closes on Thursday, August 10.
Find the council’s consultation here.