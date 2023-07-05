News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Sheffield Council seeks ideas for £220,000 Sheffield sports park improvements

Sheffield Council is seeking views on its £220,000 plans to improve sports facilities at Mather Road recreation ground.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

The aim of the consultation is to find out what facilities people want there and to give them an opportunity to share ideas for wider site improvements.

The council said: “While respecting the heritage of this lovely park, we want to encourage people of all ages and abilities to be active, especially young people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While work is about to commence to create a new playground at Mather Road, the current sports facilities need investment to make them better and more appealing to more people.

Most Popular
Sheffield Council is seeking views on its £220,000 plans to improve sports facilities at Mather Road recreation ground.Sheffield Council is seeking views on its £220,000 plans to improve sports facilities at Mather Road recreation ground.
Sheffield Council is seeking views on its £220,000 plans to improve sports facilities at Mather Road recreation ground.

“This consultation has been designed to identify community priorities for the sport-specific funding we have available and to understand wider park improvements that the community would like to see.”

The authority is spending £220,000 on the project, £40,000 of which comes from S106 money.

The consultation is open to everyone and closes on Thursday, August 10.

Find the council’s consultation here.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffield