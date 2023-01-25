Sheffield Council scraps 21-year bridge project near Kelham Island Museum as cycling safety improves

Sheffield Council has scrapped plans for a long-awaited, origami style bridge at Little Kelham Island saying it is no longer needed after 21 years in the making.

The project for a new pedestrian and cycleway bridge between Kelham Island Museum and the Little Kelham housing development on Green Lane was approved in January 2021 but the idea of a bridge in the spot had been agreed since 2002.

It was due to be constructed by developers of the housing development, Citu, with a £212,500 contribution from the council.

The aim was to join Kelham Island to the Upper Don Trail, a 17 kilometre riverside walking and cycling route connecting the city centre to the Peak District.

Council officers said the bridge was a “key missing link” in the area’s low traffic neighbourhood and the Upper Don Trail.

But Citu and the Upper Don Rivers Trust said it was now no longer needed.

They said the new low traffic neighbourhood – which will be permanent – reduced traffic in the area and made cycling much safer.

Citu has also knocked through a wall between its development and the existing riverside walk, making a second walking route through Little Kelham.

Cancelling the project has freed £219,000 in Section 106 money – which City ward councillor Douglas Johnson, Sheffield Green Party leader, said had been sitting around for about 12 years – to spend on other things.

Coun Johnson added: “The informal agreement is we expect the money will stay in the area given it has been something that was promised for many, many years.

“It was quite an exciting prospect at one point of building a smaller scale model of the Brooklyn Bridge from America and putting it onto the Brooklyn Works which is where the inspiration came from.”

The planning application for the bridge said the design concept was based on origami where the folds provide stiffness to the paper.

Architects Tatlow Stancer said: “The same principle applies to the folded corten metal plates which form the structure to the bridge. The folds also give rise to subtle variations in light and shade in the material emphasising the three dimensional form.