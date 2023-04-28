Sheffield Council has revealed detailed plans for a new playground and basketball courts in a park suffering from anti-social behaviour.

The long-awaited plans to improve Ellesmere Park in Darnall took a step forward as the council submitted an application for a new playground and basketball courts including new floodlights, fencing, spectator area and surfacing.

It aims to encourage more people to use the facilities during the day and night to act as a deterrent to crime.

Council officers said in report last year said recreational facilities Ellesmere were very limited.

They said: “Local councillors are engaged with the basketball users and want to help them to take back the court from antisocial behaviour by providing a fit for purpose court where players can develop their game and engage with fellow community users.

“A high quality court is seen as a way to engage young people in a purposeful activity.

“Behind the court there is a neighbouring playground which is hidden, in poor condition and no longer feels a safe place for local people to take their children to or allow their children to play there independently.

“There is a strong desire from the community and Friends of Ellesmere to see a playground on a more suitable aspect of the site.”

The work is being made possible by Public Health Funding and community infrastructure levy money.

In the planning application, the council said: “The proposed park area upgrade is be a top-quality, free-to-use sports facility for the people of Sheffield and the surrounding areas, for people of all ages and abilities.

“This site has the advantage of being in a safe location for children to use and is visible from all surrounding angles. We foresee the facility being very successful and well used and a great addition to the park and local surrounding area. A lighting scheme is required to ensure year-round use of the facility.

“The basketball arena area lighting system would increase safety to park users and enhance aesthetics of the park to the public.”