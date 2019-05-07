Sheffield Council reshuffle leaders with new focus on climate change

Sheffield City Council has reshuffled their cabinet and brought in new leaders, said goodbye to some familiar faces and created a new focus on climate change.

The new cabinet sees four new faces take on leading roles.

Councillor Olivia Blake (left), deputy leader of Sheffield City Council and councillor Julie Dore, leader will stay in their positions

All portfolios have remained the same except for Coun Lewis Dagnall who’s now includes climate change.

This decision comes after the council became the largest city to announce a ‘climate emergency’. The ruling Labour group also pledged to bring their carbon neutral target forwards by twenty years, to 2030, in their election manifesto.

READ MORE: ‘Heartbreak’ for Labour in Sheffield elections

Councillor Julie Dore, who remains leader of the council, said: “This new cabinet reflects our renewed commitment to tackling climate change, and to reducing inequality across the city.”

Stepping into health and social care is George Lindars-Hammond, former cabinet adviser to the position, who replaces Chris Peace, who is now running to be MP for North East Derbyshire.

Replacing Coun Jayne Dunn in education and skills will be Coun Abtisam Mohammed who has a background as a solicitor and works for local charity Aspiring Communities Together.

Coun Bob Johnson will take over the transport and development portfolio which was temporarily scrapped earlier this year when Coun Jack Scott, who previously held the position, was suspended. Prior to being a councillor Coun Johnson worked for Thompsons Solicitors in IT.

All other positions and portfolios will remain the same.

READ MORE: Turnout hits record low in Sheffield elections

Coun Dore said: “We are currently in a turbulent political time and this combined with the brutal impact of a decade of austerity means that now more than ever we must listen to the concerns of people in the city.

“We will continue to fight to protect our public services, and are also committed to creating the city that Sheffielders deserve. City centre regeneration has taken great strides in recent years, alongside the development of new housing and the repair of our road network.

“However, for me, the most special thing about our city continues to be the people. We are determined to do everything we can to tackle inequality which is, for me, the main issue we face. Key to this is investing in our young people and their families, to give them the future they deserve.

“I would like to pay tribute to all of our team of Labour councillors who will continue to stand up for Sheffield and always put our city first, representing local people and fighting for our public services despite the continued impact of austerity.”

The new cabinet will be officially announced at the council’s annual general meeting next week.

The new cabinet in full:

Leader – Julie Dore

Finance, resources and governance (deputy leader) – Olivia Blake

Business and investment – Mazher Iqbal

Children and families – Jackie Drayton

Culture, parks and leisure – Mary Lea

Education and skills – Abtisam Mohamed

Environment, streetscene and climate change – Lewis Dagnall

Health and social care – George Lindars-Hammond

Neighbourhoods and community safety – Paul Wood

Transport and development – Bob Johnson