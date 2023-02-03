Sheffield Council removes controversial target to fell 17,500 trees from £2.2 billion Amey contract

Richard Eyre, the council’s director of streetscene and regulation, made the decision following years of working with the Street Tree Partnership (STP).
Until now, it was a performance requirement to fell 200 trees per year which added up to 17,500 trees – about half of all street trees in the city – by the end of the contract.
It was dubbed the “Sheffield chainsaw massacre”.
The council insisted it was not a target and it was only cutting down dead, dying, diseased or dangerous trees but the Forestry Commission launched an investigation after the “target” was revealed, saying it meant work could have happened as a policy decision rather than a statutory duty.
Its deep dive found out of the 5,474 trees cut down between 2012 and 2018, at least 600 may have been felled illegally.
Mr Eyre said it was important to remove the “target” to ensure the contract reflected what was agreed with the Partnership.
He added: “The council is a committed partner of the [STP].
“As the Amey contract is the delivery route for street tree maintenance, it is necessary to amend the contract to clarify the new requirements to Amey arising from the [STP] strategy.”
Jon Johnson and Rich Ward, co-chairs of Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG), said it was a “great pleasure” to finally see it removed and welcomed the council’s offer to strengthen their relationship.
They said: “The STP is working well to increase tree cover across the city, particularly in areas with less canopy cover, and to monitor the health and safety of existing trees through joint working and a network of over 40 volunteer tree wardens.
“Meetings are ongoing between STAG chairpersons and senior leadership of Sheffield Council to further cooperate on environmental and ecological improvements for the benefit of our Outdoor City’s green credentials, its wildlife and streetscene.
“These collaborations are the direct result of the opposition of so many Sheffield citizens against plans to devastate the urban forest that makes Sheffield one of the greenest cities in Europe, and which also led to the governance referendum in May 2021 which changed the way the council is accountable to its electorate.”