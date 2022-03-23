Sheffield Council pulls out of delivering city’s first new cricket ground in 80 years

The council committed to delivering a much-needed new site for Norton and Woodseats Cricket Club (NWCC), which was formed around 1876 and currently uses Graves Park, on Matthews Lane recreation fields in Norton.

Plans approved last year included a clubhouse pavilion with a bar and kitchen facilities, a scoreboard, 15 m high ball stop netting, a new access road and 22 car parking spaces.

Last year, James Eyre, NWCC committee member, said: “It’s vital to our future. If we don’t have this move there’s a danger to the future of the club.”

But a report on its latest capital spending revealed the council has since u-turned on this commitment.

Council officers said it was going to be funded with Section 106 money, a grant from Sport England and contributions from the club however when a tender exercise was done the cost came back unaffordable.

They added: “The council has not been able to find a way forward which meets its requirements. It has therefore been decided to transfer the funding Sheffield Council holds to Norton Woodseats Cricket Club for them to deliver the project.

“A funding agreement has been drawn up to be signed by both parties to ensure the money is used for the correct purpose, including an amount of retention that will be held until satisfactory completion of the scheme can be confirmed.”

In its planning application, the council said was obliged to provide the ground.

Officers said: “The topography of the [Graves Park] is not suitable for higher level play which restricted the activities of the club and threatened their future.

“The council has obligations to replace the lost university facility and Matthews Lane is the only feasible site in the city. It is also in the catchment area previously served by the university site.

“In recent years, over 18 cricket grounds have been lost in Sheffield. The Playing Pitch Strategy for Sheffield shows a shortage of pitches to meet current and future demand.