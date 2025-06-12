Sheffield Council proposes a new five-year ‘temporary accommodation strategy’

Sheffield City Council is proposing a new five-year strategy to address the growing demand for temporary accommodation across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s housing policy committee is set to review the plan, which aims to fill a gap in current policy—Sheffield currently has no formal temporary accommodation strategy in place.

According to a report published ahead of the committee meeting on June 19, “the strategy underpins the commitments in the Homelessness Prevention and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2023–2028 to prevent homelessness, end the use of Bed and Breakfasts (B&Bs), and offer more suitable alternatives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal follows a significant increase in the use of temporary accommodation in Sheffield over the past two years.

Sheffield City Council is proposing a new five-year strategy to address the growing demand for temporary accommodation across the city.

The strategy’s “core aim” is to eliminate the use of B&Bs within two years. This would begin by increasing the use of council-owned homes, with the goal of reducing overall demand through more effective homelessness prevention and by establishing more appropriate housing options.

A report from last year outlined the financial pressures of current practices, projecting that the cost of nightly paid accommodation would rise from £4.9 million to £6.2 million by March 2025.

Without intervention, that same report warned, over 1,300 households could be placed in B&Bs by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public response to the draft strategy and accompanying policy has been largely positive, with 75% supporting the strategy and 90% backing the policy.

The council is currently using “381 dispersed Council properties for Temporary Accommodation,” and estimates that approximately 200 additional homes will be needed—including 70 for families and 130 for single individuals.

“It is estimated that this approach will reduce the pressure on the Council General Fund by approximately £2.9m for families and £2.2m for single households by March 2027,” the report stated.

Further discussion is expected at the housing policy committee meeting next week.