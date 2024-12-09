Sheffield Council plans to introduce new system to reduce more care leavers’ Council Tax

If approved, a new “simplified” system would be introduced to support some care leavers in reducing their council tax bills.

Sheffield City Council’s finance policy committee will next Monday (December 16) discuss a proposal that would reduce the council tax for care leavers aged between 18 and 21 from April 2025.

A report published ahead of the meeting explained that “care leavers residing in Sheffield and to whom Sheffield City Council has a corporate parenting responsibility are, depending on their circumstances, liable for council tax”.

The report said that there are currently 71 care leavers currently identified as having a council tax liability in Sheffield aged between 18 and 21.

The document notes that the net liability for providing all 71 care leavers with a full exemption could be £94,300.

The authors added: “The current approach to dealing with council tax liabilities for care leavers does not mean that all care leavers receive the same level of financial support in order to reduce their council tax liability.”

The report explains that where a care leaver does not qualify for financial support or does not engage with the services to apply for support, their liability remains at 100 per cent of the charge.

Now, The Leaving Care Service, in line with other local authorities around the country – including neighbouring authorities such as Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham – is proposing to introduce a more simplified system by which care leavers can be supported to reduce their council tax liabilities.

The scheme includes all supported Sheffield care leavers with a council tax liability in the city as well as those care leavers who are classed as “staying put” with foster carers.

Also, when a care leaver is jointly responsible for council tax, their share will be reduced.

This proposal will be discussed at 2pm next Monday (December 16) at Sheffield Town Hall.