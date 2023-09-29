News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Council plans to build accessible Changing Places toilet at historic Hillsborough Library

Sheffield Council has revealed detailed plans to build an accessible Changing Places toilet next to the historic Grade II listed Hillsborough Library.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
The council, with agents Castle Owen, submitted a planning application for the new toilet and changing facility next to the rear extension of Hillsborough Library.

In a statement provided with the plans, they said: “The new Changing Places facility is intended to create an accessible and inclusive environment for all the users of both the Hillsborough Library and the surrounding Hillsborough Park.

“The introduction of this new facility will enable people with severe disabilities to access these public spaces with dignity and respect.”

Hillsborough Library Changing Places plans. Sheffield Council has revealed detailed plans to build an accessible Changing Places toilet next to the historic Grade II listed Hillsborough Library.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the state-of-the-art facilities give severely disabled people and their families the opportunity to visit public places by providing equipment such as height adjustable adult-sized changing tables, tracking hoist systems, adequate space and peninsular toilets.

Around 250,000 people in the UK need Changing Places facilities according to the government.

So far no members of the public have commented on the plans.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s planning portal here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=S0LTQLNY0OB00

Hillsborough Library now. Sheffield Council has revealed detailed plans to build an accessible Changing Places toilet next to the historic Grade II listed Hillsborough Library.

History of Hillsborough Library

The Grade II listed building sits in Hillsborough Park off Middlewood Road.

It was formerly Hillsborough Hall which was converted into the library after the council took ownership.

The property – which was previously known as Hillsborough House – was built in 1779 as a home for Thomas Steade and remained that way for 124 years.

It has been a library since 1906 and became a listed building in 1973.

