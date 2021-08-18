Sheffield Council officer says authority could have weakened powers to refuse housing developments for 'a long time' after planning inquiry loss

It follows two planning inquiries which highlighted how the absence of an up-to-date Local Plan and a five-year deliverable housing supply leaves the council unable to argue against housing developments unless in extreme cases.

The government requires all planning authorities to be able to prove a deliverable five-year housing supply but the recent Hollin Busk and Loxley Valley planning inquiries showed Sheffield fell short by thousands of homes.

Stephen Normington, the planning inspector for the Hollin Busk inquiry, stated in his report that the council claimed it could show a 5.4 year supply of housing but found no evidence to back this up and that it actually had a deficit in the five year requirement of at least 3,214 homes and a supply of just 3.95 years.

Campaigners at the site.

In this circumstance, favour is always given to new homes unless harmful impacts significantly outweigh this need, as in the case of the Loxley Valley development.

A spokesperson for the council said: “If we were able to stop [the Hollin Busk development] we would, but under current planning laws we have done all that we can to protect the site. The inspectors decision was undoubtedly influenced by the fact that the Government has increased Sheffield’s housing target by 35 per cent, and insists that we must have at least a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites, while encouraging the protection of designated Green Belt land.

“In our efforts to protect Green Belt land and other countryside locations, including Hollin Busk, we do not currently meet this requirement, which could result in losing much of our powers to refuse other housing development applications.

“We are aware of the need to establish a new Local Plan and to identify other locations that will meet the five-year demand and our housing targets. This is one of the key priorities within our One-Year plan for the city, and we intend to share timescales for the new local plan following the cooperative-executive meeting in September.

“As the developer progresses plans for the site we will look at how we can work with them to make sure these bring the most benefits to the area and that some green space is retained on the site.”

At yesterday’s planning and highways committee, councillor Andrew Sangar asked how long they will have to deal with the tilted balance to which Lucy Bond, planning officer, replied: “Until we can demonstrate a five-year housing supply, so a long time.”

Coun Peter Garbutt said: “It means that there is even less opportunity for us to weigh benefits and dis-benefits of particular applications. Tilted balance means we are almost bound to accept an application and that really makes me feel, well, it fills me with dread.”