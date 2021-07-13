Sheffield Council offers England stars Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin civic reception following Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy

England lost 3-2 to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley at the weekend following a tense match.

It was the first major men’s final England had played since 1966, when they won the World Cup, and the first time England had ever reached the men’s European Championship final.

The council said it would offer a civic reception win or lose last week to pay tribute to the achievements of the city’s local heroes – Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who all hail from Sheffield.

Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.

The council said plans had not been finalised but it is approaching players for a reception so the city can show its appreciation.

Ahead of the game, councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council said: “What can I say – the Sheffield lads have done us proud. After the shocking year we’ve all had, this England team have given the city, and this country, a massive lift. No matter what happens in the final, these lads deserve a huge Sheffield thank you.”

Councillor Smith added: “Sheffield is the home of football and we are rightly proud. I am absolutely thrilled to be able to invite Harry, Kyle and Dominic to a civic reception once they’ve got over the excitement of the Euros.”