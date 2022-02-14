Sheffield Council leader announces £500,000 fund for struggling volunteer groups

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, announced that volunteer groups will be able to bid for a new Post-Covid Community Fund to support their work.

He said: “We’ve got fantastic volunteers throughout the city. The pandemic has made it crystal clear how important the city’s community groups are to the very fabric of Sheffield. But to be honest this is not a new thing, they have become even more of a lifeline for people over the years – as government austerity has slashed public services and the support that used to be in place.

“This is particularly acute in areas of most need. In some parts of the city they have terrific numbers of volunteers, but in others there is a real shortage, especially so when compared with need. Obviously this affects the community support available. As such we will undertake a fundamental review of how support is being provided, and we will launch a new Post-Covid Community Fund – directing an extra £500,000 to those groups at the frontline of the city’s most in need places.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, talking to members of the community in Stocksbridge during a walkabout.

“Ultimately this is about re-energising and supporting volunteers throughout the city, from Stocksbridge to Mosborough, whilst also giving an extra hand to those groups in the areas of most need.”

It comes as Coun Fox is doing walkabouts in every ward in the city and said he found volunteer groups in some wards struggling more than others.

Speaking during a walkabout in Stocksbridge on Friday, Coun Fox said: “Up in Totley we have got 150 volunteers, it’s fantastic what they are doing in the library, but in other areas we are down to five or six volunteers.

“I am announcing today that we are getting a leader’s fund of £500,000 to help stimulate those community organisations to try and develop how we get back the volunteers into our areas…They are the heartbeat in some areas that are keeping services going.”

Why is the leader of Sheffield Council visiting every ward in the city?

Coun Fox aims to have visited every ward in Sheffield before May then use the information they have gathered to inform decision making including what to prioritise in the budget.

He said besides community groups, the most common issues raised were around antisocial behaviour, litter and fly tipping, not enough housing, developers taking communities for granted and competition for school places.

Coun Fox said: “When I took over the leadership of the council I really wanted to get out and talk to Sheffielders – the businesses, the residents, the services, employees from the council – and really to get everybody out talking and walking again.

“The information people are telling me is gold dust and it does actually inform our decisions.”