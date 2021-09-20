Sheffield Council leader and chief executive both have Covid-19

Coun Terry Fox and CEO Kate Josephs – who have both been double vaccinated – announced their test results on twitter within days of each other.

Last Thursday Ms Josephs tweeted: “Covid positive. Only mild symptoms, showing importance of vaccination and regular asymptomatic testing to keep ourselves and communities safe.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, we all still need to take care – stay safe Sheff. See you on the other side”

Kate Josephs.

She included a link to director of public health Greg Fell speaking about the latest Covid cases in the city.

Ms Josephs said she was “gutted” at missing a huge weekend of celebration in the city including the annual Cutlers Feast, the premier of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible and the opening ceremony of the Grey to Green corridor at Castlegate.

Just days later on Monday, Coun Fox announced he too was positive and feeling unwell.

Coun Fox tweeted: “Covid positive. I’m a tad rough at the moment. Value of vaccinations. Just goes to show it’s not gone away and we need to be careful. Don’t let your guard down!”

Terry Fox.

It means Coun Fox will be unable to chair the council’s Executive on Wednesday.