Sheffield City Council has launched a new campaign to crack down on fly-tipping across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said “all too often fly-tipping blights our landscape” and it is reminding people ‘your rubbish, your responsibility’.

Fly-tipping blights some communities in Sheffield | SCC

Launching the campaign, Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee, said: “We are aware that there are criminals who illegally fly-tip and this is an issue that we will continue to tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Waste gets into their hands in different ways and through this campaign we are highlighting just how much residents can help us combat this.

“Statistics show that the incorrect disposal of household waste accounts for more than half of all fly-tipped waste both locally and nationally.

“Everyone has a legal duty to dispose of their waste correctly. This campaign highlights the options available, how to avoid unknowingly fly-tipping, and the consequences for those who break the rules.”

Explaining the need for the campaign, the council said: “Many people who are interviewed after they have either deposited waste inappropriately at bring sites, by street litter bins or passed their waste to a third-party claim that they didn't realise that they had committed an offence at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This work is designed to make sure that everyone knows the difference between correct and incorrect disposal of waste. The evidence shows that most people think of fly-tipping as a rogue operator dumping a lot of waste on a country lane, in a watercourse or in a farmer's field but that accounts for a much smaller percentage of overall fly tipping. Those offenders most likely know that what they are doing is unacceptable and unlawful.”

Coun Otten added: “The campaign is our way of informing and supporting people as much as possible. It is important residents are aware that they have a legal ‘duty of care’ to dispose of their waste correctly.

“Anyone who offers to dispose of waste for a fee should be an authorised waste carrier and it’s the responsibility of householders to carry out all checks that we outline. If waste is taken from your house by an unauthorised waste carrier and then fly-tipped, you can be liable and given a fixed penalty notice or even prosecuted.

“The same waste carrier authority checks apply to scrap metal collectors and items of scrap should not be placed outside your property in the hope that a scrap collector is passing by. We are asking residents to do the right checks to help us eliminate this type of activity and protect our environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show that fly-tipping in Sheffield has reduced from 12,366 incidents per year in 2021/22 to 11,387 in 2022/23.

Many cases still stem from residents unknowingly using illegal waste carriers.

The Key advice for residents is to:

check that waste carriers are registered (look for a CBDL or CBDU number

verify registration on the Environment Agency’s public register

pay by card and request a receipt

ask where your waste is going and how it will be disposed of

note the registration of the vehicle being used to transport your waste

report fly-tipping if you see it taking place

Residents are reminded that fly-tipping includes:

putting white goods or scrap metal out for collection on the street. All scrap collections should be arranged with an authorised collector

leaving extra bags next to domestic bins

misusing recycling points

placing unwanted but useable items free for collection on the street. Instead, these can be placed outside within the boundary of a property, donated to friends and neighbours, given to a charity organisation, or advertised as available for collection.