Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Various work is taking place at the local authority to improve people’s experiences dealing with it.

A report updating the strategy and resources committee, published ahead of a meeting next week, outlines the ongoing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said a key focus of the new strategy will be ensuring it is better at taking on feedback.

Sheffield Town Hall.

They said: “The intention is to create a strategy and programme of transformation which delivers a step change in the delivery of services, customer digital experience and the use of enabling technologies within the council.

“This will encompass the full scope of digital customer engagement and the foundational infrastructure, systems and data which underpin how the council operates and provides services to its customers.”

It has already moved its intranet and website over to a new content management system and more than 150 web forms were improved, updated and moved onto a dedicated management system over the past 18 months, according to the document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future projects include launching two new websites for lifelong learning and skills, and fostering as well as bringing news onto the council’s main site and scrapping the current news website by the end of this financial year.

Sheffield Council homepage. Sheffield Council is revamping its customer services including its websites.

Officers said improving online services will in turn improve its Contact Centre which is used by people who do not or cannot use online services and those who are getting in touch with more difficult problems.

It comes as the council draws up a comprehensive customer service strategy.