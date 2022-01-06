Sheffield Council has no detailed plans for a Covid memorial in the city

Council chiefs say they have looked at a range of ideas but there are no detailed proposals of what a memorial would look like, where it would be or when it would be opened.

Barnsley has already unveiled a permanent memorial to those who died from Covid-19 and the unsung workers of the pandemic.

Reverence, by sculptor Graham Ibbeson and engraved with poetry by Ian McMillan, was revealed in the town’s new Glass Works square in November.

Sheffield Council says it's still "exploring a range of ideas" for a Covid memorial in the city. Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster have already unveiled memorials in their towns.

The bronze depicts key workers alongside ordinary people affected by the pandemic.

The Hope Fields memorial at Thrybergh Country Park was unveiled by Rotherham Council back in March.

And a garden dedicated to the memory of those who died during the pandemic opened at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in June.

A sculpture made from plaster cast and bandages was inspired by plaster technician Kevin Smith who died from coronavirus.

The hands in the sculpture are cast from members of his family and the nursing staff who worked on covid wards.

Why doesn’t Sheffield have a Covid memorial?

Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed asked at a meeting why Sheffield still had not honoured and remembered its citizens.

Council Leader Terry Fox replied: “Our city has faced enormous loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Everyone has been touched by the devastation left by Covid-19 and it is only right that as a city we remember and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives and the heroes that have shone in our darkest times.

“Over the past few months we have been exploring a range of ideas, from physical memorials to memorial trails around the city, and this work will continue and grow in the New Year to ensure the tributes we make reflect the needs of the city and pay our respects appropriately.

“This is being looked at cross-party and we are working alongside partners to deliver something special. We have also secured a substantial financial package.