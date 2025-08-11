Sheffield Council found at fault for failing to provide occupational therapy to child for almost two years

Sheffield City Council was found at fault by the Local Government Ombudsman for “failing to ensure” a child received occupational therapy for nearly two years.

The child’s mother, referred to in the report as Mrs X, lodged a complaint that the council had not delivered all of the provisions her child was entitled to in their education, health and care plan (EHCP), which sets out a child’s specific needs and the support required to meet them.

A report published on the Local Government Ombudsman website said the mum complained her child had missed out on support they were entitled to . This, she said, impacted her child’s school attendance.

The child, referred to as Y in the report, has a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and experiences overwhelming anxiety, particularly around school. Y also has “restricted food intake and other sensory issues,” the report noted.

In May 2023, the occupational therapist had produced a report as a yearly review saying “they did not feel Y required further direct occupational therapy intervention in the next academic year” but needed ongoing reviews to ensure the child made continued progress and to support and guide teaching staff, the ombudsman explained.

The mum, Mrs X, had emailed the council in September 2023 as “it had finalised the plan without considering the comments she had submitted”. She was then apologised to, a case worker citing “human error”.

The report said the council issued an amended plan in September 2023 which included some of Mrs X’s comments, but did not agree to amend one section in line with her comments – something she later complained about.

The council had responded and apologised, the ombudsman found.

The ombudsman added the council had since amended the plan based on the evidence it had available and had agreed to mediation with Mrs X to further discuss the amendments she wanted.

In January 2024, following mediation, the council had issued Y with an amended EHCP, the ombudsman said.

During the yearly review in June 2024, Mr and Mrs X raised the issue of lack of occupational therapy support for Y throughout the year, the report added.

The next month, the mother had once again complained to the council, the ombudsman noted, saying despite her previous complaint that her child had still not received the occupational therapy set out in their plan.

She said the council, following mediation, had agreed to put this provision back in the child’s plan, but they had not received the provision or assessments – this, according to the mum, had had an impact on her child’s school attendance.

The report said “a council manager spoke to Mrs X and apologised for the delay in responding and for the provision not being delivered”.

The parties had agreed to fund double the amount of occupational therapy support during the 2024/25 academic year, the ombudsman said.

The council had contacted the school and admitted it had forgotten to invite the occupational therapist to the annual review meeting, according to the report.

In August 2024, the council had contacted the NHS – it said it agreed to offer links to training and attendance at the annual review only. The NHS added, according to the ombudsman, it had never agreed to provide the provision set out in the amended January 2024 EHCP.

The report said the council issued an amended final EHCP in September 2024.

After this, in October 2024, the mother had complained to the ombudsman, it said.

In November, the mother said the child still had not received any occupational therapy provision and the child’s school attendance had dropped from 90pc to 60pc.

In conclusion, the ombudsman found the council at fault for causing injustice.

The ombudsman said within one month of the final decision the council had agreed to:

- apologise to Mrs X and pay her £300

- pay her £1,650 to acknowledge the impact on Y of not receiving the occupational therapy provision set out in Y’s EHCP from May 2023 to April 2025 (approximately five and a half terms).

Also, within two months of the final decision, the council agreed to:

= ensure occupational therapy provision is in place to meet Y’s needs as set out in Y’s EHCP and to ensure continuity of provision for the next academic year, should occupational therapy provision still be required following Y’s annual review.

- If the Council fails to secure the provision before the end of this academic year it should pay Mrs X an additional £300 to acknowledge the impact on Y.

- remind relevant staff in its special educational needs team that it is their responsibility to ensure occupational therapy provision