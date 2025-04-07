Sheffield Council found at fault for causing ‘uncertainty’ over waste collection at supported living facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A complaint against Sheffield City Council has been upheld over a waste collection arrangement at a supported living facility.

The local government ombudsman has found the council at fault for causing injustice and it will have to apologise and improve its service.

The ombudsman said a man, called Mr X in the report, made a series of complaints on behalf of a not-for-profit organisation about bin collections for a supported living facility.

He said:

the council had told the residents they had to pay for their own collections – on the contrary to its policy

the council incorrectly classified the supported living accommodation as being a care home for waste management purposes, which was not in line with its policy

the council failed to collect overflowing waste free of charge for several weeks;

the council’s policy not to include staff waste as domestic waste is flawed and unfair; and,

the council failed to comply with subject access requests.

Mr X added this left vulnerable residents without waste collections for weeks, and bins were overflowing.

The ombudsman only investigated the first four issues that were raised with the office.

The ombudsman found that the supported living facility Mr X ran was originally a care home and it had a commercial waste collection from an independent commercial provider.

In late 2023, the report explains, Mr X had informed this independent commercial provider that the care home had become a supported living facility. As a result, this commercial provider had stopped providing commercial waste collection services.

Mr X then turned to the council – its domestic waste subcontractors – to try and arrange waste collection but he was told the property was not eligible for this type of waste collection as it was a care home.

The document added: “A few weeks after the property had become a supported living facility, Mr X contacted the council’s waste management team. He said the property was no longer a care home, it was a supported living facility.

“The council said waste from residential facilities like Mr X’s facility was commercial waste. It said the facility was not eligible for domestic waste collections.”

Mr X complained to the council and on the same day he was told the council would arrange waste collections until a review is concluded. The council, the ombudsman said, had arranged waste collection for the next working day.

Following the review, Mr X was told that the council was satisfied that as supported living accommodation, the property was eligible for free domestic waste collections.

However, the council added staff cannot be considered as residents so any waste created by staff was considered commercial waste and Mr X would need to arrange an appropriate commercial waste collection service.

The council said its standard timescale for starting domestic waste collections is ten working days but as the property did not have a collection service in place, it arranged collection within a much shorter timeframe.

In conclusion, the ombudsman said Mr X had complained that residents must pay for their own waste collections as the council initially told Mr X that waste from the supported living facility was classed as commercial waste.

The ombudsman added: “The council’s policy says it provides free waste collection for support living facilities. I find the council wrongly told Mr X that waste would still be classed as commercial waste despite the property changing to a supported living facility.

“This was not in line with the council’s policy and is therefore fault.

“I find this fault caused Mr X injustice because it caused uncertainty. Mr X said if he had not challenged the council, he would be wrongly paying for waste collection. I agree.”

However, the part of the complaint that said the council delayed implementing the free domestic waste service but the ombudsman did not accept this as there is a lack of evidence that Mr X spoke to or contacted the council’s waste management service within the weeks between the change of the property’s status and the council arranging waste collection.

In the end, the council will have to apologise to Mr X for the uncertainty it caused when it wrongly said the waste from the supported living facility was commercial waste.

Also, the council will have to remind all waste management staff, including managers, what its waste management policy is.