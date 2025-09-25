Sheffield Council failed to inform complainant after safeguarding concerns were raised

The Local Government Ombudsman upheld a man’s complaint after Sheffield Council did not inform him why his safeguarding concerns were not treated as a formal complaint.

The LGO report said the man, referred to as Mr X, had been worried about the care his father-in-law was receiving from a care provider and raised these concerns with the council.

However, rather than addressing the matter through the council’s complaints process, it was investigated as a “safeguarding investigation.” Mr X was neither informed of this approach nor provided with the results of the investigation, the ombudsman said.

The report stated: “If we investigated this complaint, it is likely we would find the council at fault, because it should have told Mr X why it wasn’t treating his concerns as a complaint and should have given him the outcome of the safeguarding investigation.

“We therefore asked the council to consider remedying the injustice caused by its actions, by apologising within one month and providing an outcome of its safeguarding investigation to Mr X.”

Sheffield Council agreed to resolve the complaint by apologising and sharing the safeguarding investigation outcome with Mr X.