Sheffield Council extend the 20mph speed limit to busy road in Brincliffe

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 17th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
A new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be implemented on a busy road in Sheffield after a council committee approved the proposal for a 20mph speed limit.

The TRO on Sheldon Road in Brincliffe will be the extension of an already existing 20mph speed limit zone, a document uploaded ahead of the transport, regeneration and climate policy meeting today (September 17).

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the original Brincliffe 20mph speed limit orders were presented to the committee in November 2024 and were approved.

The extension of the scheme comes after residents on Sheldon Road requested it.

Sheldon Road, the report noted, is a C-class road and “therefore typically excluded from these schemes unless they meet the criteria set out in the Council Policy.”

The report went on to say: “Transport officers agreed to conduct speed surveys. If average speeds met the speed criteria then officers would consult on proposals to implement a 20mph limit on Sheldon Road.

“Speed surveys indicated an average speed of 19.7mph, qualifying Sheldon Road for inclusion.”

At the committee meeting, following a short discussion, members decided to support the proposal unanimously.

