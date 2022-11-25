Sheffield Council decides against permanent taxi signs despite ‘huge’ safety concerns

The waste and street scene committee voted to not update its policy in light of a “huge list” of people who raised safeguarding concerns around taxi drivers removing signage.

Council policy states signs must only be ‘secure’ and not ‘permanent’ so they can remove them when not working or to work for different operators.

Some drivers also said taxis were targeted by criminals, although South Yorkshire Police said its statistics did not support this.

Council officer Craig Harper.

Councillor Alexi Dimond wanted to see the policy demand permanent signs.

He said: “There is a huge list of people who have given submissions about safeguarding concerns.

“Missing signage makes it more difficult for teachers, parents, visually impaired people, carers, medical professionals and others to easily see that they or the people they are caring for are getting into a licensed vehicle. I’m worried that if permanent signage is not mandated people will continue to not put their signage on making it more unsafe, especially for vulnerable people, and it may also lead to the licensing committee being really clogged up with this issue.”

Council officer Craig Harper said in the past year, there were 195 defect notices sent to taxi drivers for not displaying signage.

Green party councillor Alexi Dimond.

He added if taxis were seen without signs three times drivers will be referred to the licensing sub committee for action and sanctions, and this had become more common in recent months.

But other councillors on the committee said the current policy “by and large” worked fine and allowed drivers greater flexibility.