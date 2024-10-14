Land could be sold by Sheffield Council for regeneration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two proposals to sell council-owned land in Sheffield as part of development plans are set to be approved.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will hear next week about proposals for disposing of land on Fitzwilliam Street and Hoyle Street for regeneration purposes.

Fitzwilliam Street

With regards to the land in question on Fitzwilliam Street, a document uploaded onto the council’s website says that one of the sites most recently developed was the former Eye Witness Works on Milton Street.

The building has been redeveloped as 97 design-led apartments, duplexes and townhouses across three buildings: Eyewitness Works and Ceylon Works, both grade II-listed former cutlery works, and Brunswick, a new build.

The development site adjacent to Eye Witness Works referred to as Fitzwilliam Street comprises a number of different plots.

The site is made up of:

- Egerton Hall, freehold land owned by the council, was purchased in 2020 following the 2017 cabinet decision, and most recently occupied as a temporary site office/compound by Capital & Centric (Plot 1).

- FW Wallace Ltd motor repairs. Freehold land owned by the council, subject to a long lease to FW Wallace Ltd. The lease is for a term of 99 years from September 29, 1966, at a ground rent of £513 per annum. The premises are currently occupied by F.W Wallace Ltd and used as a car bodywork repairs workshop (Plot 2).

- Vacant freehold land at Thomas Street owned by the council, more recently occupied as a temporary site compound (Plot 3).

The report added: “Capital and Centric have entered into an agreement with F.W. Wallace to purchase the long lease of Plot 2. This provides an opportunity to bring together the respective parcels of land into a cohesive development site.”

It said: “The sale of the land is based on an independent valuation of the land and reflects both the value of the land and the marriage value of bringing the plots together into a cohesive development site for a scheme of circa 138 units.”

Hoyle Street

The piece of land proposed for disposal to Homes England lies within the Furnace Hill and Neepsend catalyst sites which can accommodate around 1,300 homes, as well as over 5,000m2 of new open space.

The report said that a development framework has been jointly prepared by Homes England in partnership with the council – and in that development framework there is a minimum of 20 per cent affordable housing, exceeding the 10 per cent requirement in the Sheffield Plan.

Before making the next steps, such as seeking developers, Homes England would like to complete the acquisition of council landholdings around Hoyle Street and Matthew Street areas within the Furnace Hill Catalyst Site.

A document added: “The majority of the land which is proposed for disposal was previously under contract for sale, as referred to in the cabinet report dated November 15, 2017.

“Despite contracts being exchanged, this sale failed to proceed, and this agreement was terminated. The land was considered surplus to council requirements at the time of the previous sale and is now proposed for inclusion within the disposal to Homes England.”

The decision on the disposal of the land will be debated at 2pm next Monday (October 21) at Sheffield Town Hall.