Sheffield Council could progress Citywide Cemetery Plan for redevelopment and new sites

Sheffield Council is set to approve a strategic plan for the future of cemetery provision across the city, which includes identifying, securing, and delivering new cemetery sites.

At a Strategy and Resources Policy Committee meeting next Wednesday (September 10), councillors will be asked to note the progress made since March 2025 in assessing potential new sites, and to endorse the next phase of the project. This includes developing a detailed programme plan, conducting further feasibility studies, and establishing a clear timeline for delivery.

A document published ahead of the meeting notes that while the council is not legally required to provide cemetery services, “it will assume statutory responsibilities for any cemeteries it chooses to operate under the Local Authorities’ Cemeteries Order.”

The document also highlights urgent issues at City Road Cemetery, where Muslim burial capacity requires immediate intervention. The proposal includes an extension that is expected to provide an additional six to 12 months of capacity.

According to the report: “Sheffield is facing increasing pressure on burial space. A comprehensive assessment of the city’s existing cemetery estate, including burial activity, population forecasts, and ground conditions has established that without intervention, Sheffield will face a citywide shortage of burial space within the next few years.

“Updated analysis estimates that citywide burial provision will be exhausted in approximately five to seven-and-half years, with existing Muslim burial space estimated to run out in approximately three years unless the urgent interim measures proposed in this report are put in place.”

The report also states that five cemeteries in Sheffield have already been closed to new burials, meaning no new graves are available, and seven others have only limited remaining space.

Under the proposed strategy, the council aims to deliver between 12 and 24 hectares of new burial space citywide. This will include four to six new cemeteries, along with four-and-a-half to nine hectares specifically for Muslim burials.

In addition, the plan sets out an immediate programme of work to explore redesigning and developing remaining space at City Road Cemetery, as well as beginning development work at Stocksbridge Cemetery.

More on this will be discussed at the S&R meeting at 2pm on September 10 at Sheffield Town Hall.