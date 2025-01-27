Sheffield Council could pay £5million in four years for a new tree contractor
The council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee will next week (February 3) discuss the proposal for a new tree contractor contract that, initially, would run for four years with an estimated value of £5million.
The next stage is for council officers to work with the procurement department “to consider an appropriate structure that will ensure the current level of quality and customer service is maintained”.
A document uploaded onto the council’s website noted: “The existing process of risk assessment including the inspection of the trees and any decisions on what work is to be carried out will remain with the council tree officers and in line with existing council policies.”
The same document also added that over the last few years costs of maintenance have gone up year-by-year – the introduction of new pests and diseases (such as Ash Dieback and Ramorum disease) and the increased regularity of storms due to climate change, has led to a significant increase in the volume and associated cost of carrying out essential safety related remedial work, it added.
The tender process will include a number of evaluation elements including quality, price, emergency response times, and social value.
Members of the committee will have a discussion on the matter at 2pm next Monday at Sheffield Town Hall.
