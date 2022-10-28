Sheffield Council considers probation periods to evict anti-social tenants without court

Labour councillors, with the support of Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, are pushing for the measure to take more control over serious cases of anti-social behaviour.

They said introductory tenancies – a probationary period of up to a year – would allow the council to evict rule-breaking tenants without a judge.

Currently, anti-social behaviour could continue for months, and even years, before the council is able to take a tenant to court, Mr Betts said.

He added: “All while this is happening constituents email and phone my office saying they are scared to leave their own homes and have their mental and physical health massively impacted due to the stress and noise caused by anti-social behaviour.”

The councillors said during the probation period, support would be offered to help tenants integrate and settle into their new home.

Councillor Denise Fox, of the housing committee group, said: “As councillors we have seen the need for a new approach to tenancies in our city where anti-social behaviour is at play. Introductory tenancies would allow our housing team the ability to reassure our tenants that they will not get stuck being tormented by an anti-social behaviour tenant that causes serious issues for the surrounding community.

“We need to recognise all the tools the council can have at its disposal to serve our communities and ensure we are doing everything we can to look out for all our council tenants.”

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East

Mr Betts said he had been advocating for introductory tenancies for some time and urged the other parties to show their support.

He said: “My office has dealt with several long running cases of anti-social behaviour that simply did not need to happen. If housing had the ability to offer introductory tenancies it would allow safer and more welcoming neighbourhoods with a proactive approach to deal with anti-social behaviour.

“The current approach simply isn’t working, but with Labour’s proposal the council can act far more quickly and effectively to stop anti-social behaviour.”

