Initially, the Clean Air Zone plans were set to see the most polluting vehicles pay a daily charge to access Sheffield city centre, with the Clean Air Zone set to cover the inner ring road and city centre, including Park Square and the A61 / Parkway junction.

But following a review, Sheffield Council has voted on a proposal to extend the Clean Air Zone to nine other areas as part of a crackdown on polluting vehicles in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council is considering extending the Clean Air Zone to twelve other wards. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

While initially the charges were only set to apply to taxis, LGVs, coaches, buses and HGVs which do not meet the emission standard, the council is now considering charging drivers of private vehicles too.

Anyone who does not have an electric vehicle could be forced to pay up to £50 a day to use their car in the affected areas.

The drastic measures are being considered as air pollution contributes to 500 early deaths a year in Sheffield and parts of the city have exceeded legal limits of nitrogen dioxide since 2010.

How much will you have to pay under the Clean Air Zone?

It has also been proposed that the tier system for vehicle charges should be scrapped, with a £50 daily charge for anyone who wishes to drive a non-electric vehicle in the zone.

Sheffield Council is now seeking public feedback on the proposals to extend the Clean Air Zone, charge private vehicles, and increase the daily charge, before a decision is made at the next full council meeting.

Speaking anonymously to The Star for fear of consequences from their party, a Sheffield councillor said: “It is ludicrous to me that the council is considering charging Sheffield residents £50 a day to use their vehicles, simply because of the council’s own poor financial management.

"What about parents, who have to take their kids to school five days a week? And how will the disabled or elderly be able to get out and about if they can’t afford the charges to use their vehicles?

"I expect that the idea will be dismissed out of hand at the next full council meeting once the public consulatation on the Clean Air Zone extension has taken place.”

Which areas would the Clean Air Zone be extended to?

If approved, the Clean Air Zone area would be extended to cover Arbourthorne, Parson Cross, Ranmoor, Intake, Lowedges, Fulwood, Owlerton, Owlthorpe and Lodge Moor.

Anna Biggs, an environmental campaigner, said: “If approved, this would be a huge victory for the environment and will see anyone who lives in these areas forced to pay a £50 daily fee to drive their car.

"We expect this decision to force many people to give up their vehicles altogother due to the sheer cost factor, which will leave Sheffield greener than ever before.”

How can you have your say on the new plans for the Clean Air Zone?

The public consultation is open for one day only on April 1, 2022, after which Sheffield Council will vote on the plans at the next full council meeting.

You can have your say via the public forum that has been set up on the Council’s website.