Sheffield Council considers buying Grade II listed Adelphi Cinema and bringing it back to life

The landmark Adelphi building, which sits off Attercliffe Road, shut down in 1967 then it was left vacant for several years before being used for storage from 2013.

Now the council wants to purchase the building and land off the road to transform it into a community space.

Funding would come from the £17 million allocated to projects for Attercliffe from the Government’s Levelling Up fund.

Sheffield Council is considering buying the Grade II-listed Adelphi Cinema and refurbishing it using Levelling Up funding.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate change committee, said: “For a long time residents and those working in Attercliffe have lost pride in the area and its sense of community has declined.

“I’m certain the transformation of the former Adelphi Cinema into a community space which promotes culture and improves residents’ quality of life and wellbeing would be a welcomed step in the right direction.

“As a council we are committed to changing perceptions of Attercliffe and injecting new life and a sense of pride back into the area. I look forward to seeing positive changes for Attercliffe.”

A huge amount of work will be required to bring the Adelphi back to life to be taken over by an operator.

If the council goes ahead with the plan, it says refurbishment could begin almost immediately once purchased and marketing for an operator would run at the same time to ensure a quick turnaround.

The council encouraged those interested to contact Alan Seasman at the authority for an initial discussion.