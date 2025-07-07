Sheffield Council cleared by ombudsman after daughter’s complaint over care fees

Sheffield City Council has been cleared of wrongdoing by the local government ombudsman following an investigation into a dispute over care fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The complaint was made by a woman referred to as Ms Y in the ombudsman’s report. She alleged that the council had wrongly concluded her late mother, Mrs X, had “deprived herself of assets to reduce her care fees”—resulting in her mother paying for care she believed should have been funded.

According to the ombudsman, “deprivation of assets” refers to situations where someone intentionally reduces or transfers their assets to avoid paying for care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report detailed that in June 2021, Mrs X placed £90,000 of her £100,000 savings into a trust. Ms Y, her daughter, was the sole beneficiary of this trust. The document also noted that Ms Y had “an incurable health condition and this sum of money was for her to use for treatment and care.”

Sheffield City Council has been cleared of wrongdoing by the local government ombudsman following an investigation into a dispute over care fees.

Later, in September 2022, Mrs X began receiving short-term reablement care, followed by long-term care and support from November 2022, funded by Adult Social Care.

After discovering the trust, the council made further enquiries with Ms Y and her legal representative. The ombudsman noted that the council learned Ms Y had already taken out a £15,000 loan from the trust to treat her health condition.

The council requested evidence of this expenditure and quotes for any further treatments, but Ms Y declined, saying it was not relevant. However, she confirmed that 20% of the £15,000 had been spent on treatment, with some additional funds used for transport costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2024, the council “issued a new financial assessment decision applying the test set out in the Care and Support Statutory Guidance.”

Following this assessment, the council concluded that “Mrs X was a self-funder and intentionally removed/disposed of assets to avoid paying for care and support.” As a result, it determined that a balance of approximately £10,000 was now payable to the council, which had been covering the cost of her care.

Ms Y appealed the decision in June 2024, but the council upheld its original conclusion.

The ombudsman’s report stated that Mrs X had experienced a fall and suffered from arthritic knees and other health issues. It quoted the Panel’s finding: “The Panel concluded that Mrs X did have a reasonable expectation that she would need care and support at the time of setting up the trust fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It further added: “The Panel also concluded Mrs X had had a reasonable expectation of needing to contribute to the cost of their care.”

Addressing Ms Y’s justification for the loan, the report said: “Ms Y has not provided evidence of her eye condition, the associated costs or that it cannot be treated on the NHS.

“The Panel also queried why the £15,000 was a loan. The Panel concluded that avoidance of care charges was the motivation in disposing of the assets.”

In July, Ms Y and her legal representative asked whether the Panel would reconsider its decision if they provided evidence and responded to its earlier questions about Ms Y’s health condition and associated costs. The Panel declined to revisit the case.

Ms Y subsequently took her complaint to the ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the ombudsman concluded that the council had acted appropriately: “It (the council) considered the timing and motivation behind the trust, whether Mrs X had a reasonable expectation of needing ongoing care and support and whether she would have expected to contribute towards the cost.

“It was for the council to decide what weight to give the evidence it saw, and we cannot substitute our view for that of the council.

“Whilst I appreciate, Ms Y would like to submit further evidence for the council to consider, she had the opportunity to do this prior to the initial decision and with her appeal.

“There is no evidence of fault in the way the council reached its decision so I cannot question it.”