The council is rolling out a 20mph scheme in Crosspool but there won’t be any physical traffic calming measures, just signs on lamp posts.

The council has not revealed the cost of speed humps but has blamed cuts from central government for not being able to afford them.

Sheffield roads will no longer get speed humps because the council says they are too expensive.

As part of the Crosspool scheme, there will be a part time, advisory 20mph speed limit outside Lydgate Infant School.

Transport planner Lisa Blakemore said in a letter to residents: “Lower speeds reduce the severity of injuries for anyone involved in a collision. Some collisions will be avoided altogether and people are more likely to feel safe when walking and cycling.

“In the past, we have built road humps in 20mph areas to keep speeds low. While those schemes have been very successful they are also very expensive.

“Cuts to the funding we receive from central government for transport related projects mean we can no longer afford such schemes.

“Therefore, new 20mph limits will be indicated by traffic signs and road markings only. This is less expensive and allows us to reduce speeds in more residential areas.”

Signs not speed humps

Speed limit signs will mark the entrances to each 20mph area and additional smaller signs will be fixed to lamp posts to remind drivers.

The letter adds: “Speed reductions in sign-only 20mph areas can be small to start with but we are committed to working with the community to spread the message that lower speeds will make the area safer for residents.

“Every driver that slows down helps to make the area safer. We are also proposing to introduce a part time, advisory 20pmh speed limit centered around the entrance to the school on Lydgate Lane.

“Signs will be installed on the approaches to the school with lights that will flash during school times.”

The council wants to introduce the new speed limit in spring/summer 2022 but says it depends on the responses it receives to the letter.