Sheffield Council change parking restrictions for disabled park goers
Disabled park goers will now be able to enjoy one of Sheffield’s most loved green spaces again after Sheffield City Council U-turned on parking rules.
Several weeks ago the council decided to put a ban on parking on Clarkehouse Road, outside Botanical Gardens, and put in a new bus stand.
This outraged a number of businesses and put some disabled people off going altogether as there was no where close to park.
But after a number of complaints, the council decided to make it easier for people using the park during the day.
Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and development, said: “We have introduced new parking restrictions on Clarkehouse Road which will enable the area to be better accessed by cyclists, pedestrians and people with mobility issues, as well as buggies. It was proving difficult for people to pass these parked vehicles safely.
“More than half of the accidents over the last five years there involved people riding bicycles.
“However, we have listened to people who use the street for loading and those with blue badges and are proposing some changes to the traffic regulation order to make the area accessible at certain times.”
This has also meant ice cream vendors who were unhappy about the new restrictions, have been pushed out of their trading spot.
Coun Johnson said: “In terms of waiting restrictions, with both the previous and current Order, it wasn’t legal for the ice cream van to park on Clarkehouse Road outside the Botanical Gardens. With the envisaged changes to the bus stand in place it still wouldn’t be legal for the Ice Cream van to park here.”