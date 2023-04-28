News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Council bids for £1.1 million to extend services for disadvantaged adults

Sheffield Council is set to bid for £1.1 million to extend a service that supports disadvantaged adults suffering with issues such as domestic abuse, mental health and substance use.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

The money comes from the government’s Changing Futures scheme which aims to improve the lives of adults facing multiple disadvantages and the systems and services that support them.

More than £3.2 million was granted to the council from the scheme over three years and the government recently announced extra funding to extend this work up to March 2025.

The council plans to apply for this additional money within the next month but first needs to get approval to administer this, which is expected to happen in an urgent finance meeting next week.

Sheffield Council is set to bid for £1.1 million to extend a service that supports disadvantaged adults suffering with issues such as domestic abuse, mental health and substance use.

There are around 3,000 vulnerable adults facing multiple disadvantages in Sheffield, needing support with things such as substance use, mental health, housing, criminal justice and domestic abuse, the council estimates.

Council officers said: “Whilst there is provision for people in these circumstances there is not enough capacity to provide everyone with the intensive, ongoing and specialist support they require. People are often in touch with lots of different services, as they have many different needs. The current system is often unable to address the needs of an individual person in a holistic, consistent, and collaborative way.”

They said the Changing Futures fund boosts this work.

“Collectively this will enhance and improve our system wide approach to supporting this group of people, and ensure the positive impact is felt beyond the three-year funded programme.” they said. “The programme establishes a practical and significant step forward in addressing and tackling inequalities across the city and promoting social justice.”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 2.

To read the full officer report, visit: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/documents/s58999/Form%202%20-%20Changing%20Futures%20Funding%20Extension%20004.pdf

