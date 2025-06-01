Work to re-assess Sheffield’s conservation areas continues, with the council now asking for the public’s feedback on new area boundaries.

Plans to alter conservation areas in Sheffield began in January, when the council successfully bid for skills funding from the UK Government and Historic England.

The first phase focused on two conservation areas, the city centre and Kelham Island, and included early listening sessions with key stakeholders.

Now proposals are being put forward to add adjoining areas to these conservation sites.

These would include adding parts of Castlegate, Fitzalan Square, Norfolk Street and West Street to the City Centre Conservation Area, with Kelham Island and Neepsend Industrial Conservation Area to include an area to the north of Neepsend and Moorfield Flats.

A public consultation will now be launched with the council urging anyone who would like to be involved in the appraisal process to add their feedback to the project.

The six-week consultation period launches on June 9 and will run until July 18.

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield is a city that is changing all the time, it’s improving, modernising and preparing for the generations to come.

“But it is a city with a varied and vitally important history, one we cannot and will not ignore. The review into these Conservation Areas shows that we take our role as keepers of Sheffield’s historic past incredibly seriously and we will do all we can, as a council, to ensure the most historically important sites are kept and maintained as much as possible.”

Coun Janet Ridler, Heritage Champion at the council, added: “From medieval Sheffield Castle, where Mary, Queen of Scots was held captive, to Kelham Island at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution, Sheffield is a city teeming with historic and iconic places.

“These places are not just important to us here in the city and the surrounding area; some hold national and even international significance, and it is vitally important that we preserve them for generations to come.

“This review will ensure that this happens and will signal to any potential developer that those areas are to be preserved and protected.”

More information on the changes and how to submit feedback can be found here.

