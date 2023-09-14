Sheffield Council approves ‘dominant’ house in leafy suburb despite objections
and live on Freeview channel 276
The applicant will now be able to go ahead with plans to demolish a house at 47 Whirlow Lane and build a “substantially larger” four-floor home in its place with associated landscaping and a new driveway.
Councillors on the planning and highways committee approved the plans, with conditions, in a meeting on Tuesday, September 12.
Ahead of the meeting, council officers recommended it for approval, saying the design and form of the new building would complement the character of the street and that there were no significant highways, landscape, tree or ecological concerns.
Ahead of the vote, Coun Peter Price said: “I fully support the officer recommendation. I think it will be an improvement.”
Coun Roger Davison said: “It’s always a dilemma when houses are going to be pulled down.
“The thing that would sway me is the long term sustainability. If we look at [the report] there is enough in there to support this both in legal and environmental terms.”
This will come as bad news to those who objected.
There were 23 letters of objections to the application including from a Dore and Totley councillor.
The councillor, who was unnamed, said: “I object to this application. The scale and massing of the proposed development are clearly inappropriate for this location. In my opinion it would also have an overbearing impact on neighbouring properties.”