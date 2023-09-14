Sheffield Council approves ‘dominant’ house in leafy suburb despite objections

Sheffield Council has approved plans to demolish a house in a leafy suburb and build a much bigger one in its place despite objections from neighbours.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The applicant will now be able to go ahead with plans to demolish a house at 47 Whirlow Lane and build a “substantially larger” four-floor home in its place with associated landscaping and a new driveway.

Councillors on the planning and highways committee approved the plans, with conditions, in a meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the meeting, council officers recommended it for approval, saying the design and form of the new building would complement the character of the street and that there were no significant highways, landscape, tree or ecological concerns.

Sheffield Council has approved plans to demolish a house in a leafy suburb and build a much bigger one in its place despite objections from neighbours.

Ahead of the vote, Coun Peter Price said: “I fully support the officer recommendation. I think it will be an improvement.”

Coun Roger Davison said: “It’s always a dilemma when houses are going to be pulled down.

“The thing that would sway me is the long term sustainability. If we look at [the report] there is enough in there to support this both in legal and environmental terms.”

This will come as bad news to those who objected.

Sheffield Council has approved plans to demolish a house in a leafy suburb and build a much bigger one in its place despite objections from neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 23 letters of objections to the application including from a Dore and Totley councillor.