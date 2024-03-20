Sheffield Town Hall

The council’s education, children and families policy committee decided to approve the variation of payments for foster carers to “retain skilled and experienced carers and reward carers for their loyalty and commitment”.

Members of the committee heard that to maximise foster carer recruitment and maintain and maximise the current foster carer cohort, the council would propose a number of changes in the service, including increasing the sundry payments from 2025/26 “in line with the annual increase to National Minimum Allowances”.

A report stated that sundry payments – a range of annual additional payments which cover birthdays, celebrations, holidays, school uniform, additional clothing and equipment – have not been increased since 2013.

Also, the proposal also includes a bonus paid to new foster carers upon first placement approval and upon completion of the Fostering National Standards within 12 months – this will be put in place of the so-called “skill payments”.

The report said: “From April 1, 2024, newly approved carers will not be paid a skills allowance until they have completed their fostering standards and had their first review.

“We propose to replace this with a bonus when foster carers take their first child/placement of £1,000 and a second bonus of £1,500 if they complete their fostering standards within 12 months.”

This is thought to leave a net reduction in spending of £84k – from £124k to 40k, annually.

The report also added as of February 1 this year there were 679 looked after children in Sheffield.

As these looked after children “have worse educational outcomes than their non-looked after peers”, there will be an allowance increase of £250 per child allowing families go on holiday outside of school terms.

A so-called technology support fund will also be set up to provide children with laptops or tablets.

The council is estimating this to cost £5,000 a year.

Children in foster care aged between five and 16 are also expected or recommended to receive pocket money.