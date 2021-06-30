Sheffield Council agrees to cut overgrown foliage on road that is ‘accident waiting to happen’

Streets Ahead – which manages the city’s highways – visited Tofts Lane, Stannington, in April following safety concerns raised by a local resident.

A spokesperson for the team said their inspection did not identify any safety concerns but said it arranged a visit yesterday to reinspect the site, stating “the safety of the local community is a main priority”.

Following this, the authority said it will trim it back.

Local councillors Richard Williams and Penny Baker and Sue Winger, a resident, also met on the lane yesterday.

Ms Winger said the overgrown foliage was making blind bends even worse and dangerous to reverse out of her drive.

She said: “I am pleased that two local councillors came to view the problem, Richard has been very attentive to this problem since being elected. I feel hopeful that the overgrown foliage will be dealt with shortly.”

Coun Williams said: “I agree with local residents – this is an accident waiting to happen. I have asked officers to ensure that the overgrown foliage is cleared as soon as possible so that visibility will be improved.”

Ms Winger said there was also a problem with speeding cars and said she is hoping the lane will become a 20 mph zone.

She said: “The speeding and safety issue is an ongoing concern, but both councillors agree something needs to be done so time will tell if the improvements they believe can be done, are done and let’s see if they help.”