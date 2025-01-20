Sheffield Council admits mistakes in calculating resident’s council tax reduction claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Council admitted fault and apologised to a man who was ordered to pay council tax arrears following a mistake.

In a report published by the local government ombudsman, the Sheffield Council accepted that the errors made “caused Mr X (the complainant) avoidable distress and worry”, and while it has already apologised, it also agreed to pay him a financial remedy and review how it informs people of their appeal rights.

The complaint said that the council made mistakes calculating Mr X’s council tax reduction in 2020 which resulted in him being sent a large bill “when the council realised its mistakes in 2023”.

The complaint added: “He received this near Christmas 2023, which caused him and his family significant worry.

“He also says the council took too long to resolve the problem and it was difficult to contact the council, which caused him further frustration.”

In the report, the ombudsman explained that when Mr X applied for Council Tax Reduction (CTR), the council incorrectly recorded his income (unbeknownst to the council) so it awarded him more CTR than he was entitled to.

However, in 2023, the council realised that there was a mistake and “it reversed the amount of CTR it awarded to Mr X, which meant Mr X then owed council tax arrears over several years”.

The council had sent notices to Mr X about the debt a few weeks before Christmas, the ombudsman noted.

The ombudsman added that Mr X had contacted the council about the debt as he was “concerned and wanted to challenge it”.

In January 2024, the council asked for more information for a review and agreed to suspend action in the meantime – until the end of February. During the process, Mr X agreed to pay a sum in the early part of the year.

The ombudsman said: “In April 2024, the council decided on Mr X’s review.

“It wrote off the balances for 2020/21 and 2021/22, as it decided the debt was due to the council’s error. However, it decided the amounts for later years were still payable. The council told Mr X he could write to it again if he disagreed with its decision, but it did not tell him about any rights he had to appeal to the Valuation Tribunal.”

Mr X then complained to the council and the council apologised and accepted that it had made a series of mistakes calculating his income in 2020/21 and 2021/22; it would have been unreasonable for Mr X to have realised the award was wrong at the time, so it had written off the debt caused by the errors; and Mr X had some difficulty contacting the council, due to staffing issues and a high volume of calls to its contact centre.

However, the council did not accept that “it had deliberately sent the amended council tax bills close to Christmas” or that the letters were threatening (this is something the ombudsman confirmed).

The ombudsman said: “In response to my enquiries, the council also accepted that it should have told Mr X about his rights to appeal to the Valuation Tribunal in its April 2024 review decision.

“However, it would not object, on the grounds of lateness, to any appeal Mr X did make about the amount of CTR he was entitled to because it had failed to properly inform him of his appeal rights.”

The ombudsman added the council admitted the error and wrote off the outstanding balance from the years where it accepted it made an error which is a “suitable remedy” with regards to any debt Mr X owed from that time.

It said: “The council apologised for the distress and frustration caused by the notices and difficulties contacting it about the matter.

“Given the impact the matter had on Mr X’s ability to enjoy the Christmas holidays, my view is that an apology is not a sufficient remedy on its own.

“The council should also make a symbolic payment to Mr X to recognise the distress it caused.”

Sheffield Council has agreed to pay £200 to Mr X and review its process.