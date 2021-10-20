Sheffield community post office set to re-open
Westfield Centre Post Office is set to re-open next month.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:00 pm
It will be re-opened under new management at the Premier convenience store at 9 to 10 Westfield Centre on Monday, November 22.
The new opening hours will be Monday to Sunday from 7am to 9pm.
Ian Johnson, Post Office Network Lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office services to the Westfield Centre as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”