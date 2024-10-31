Sheffield Community Councillors warn of ‘budget of lost opportunities’

The former Labour councillors who left the party last year in Sheffield are hoping that in years’ time looking back this won’t be a “budget of lost opportunities”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget has sparked a lively debate over the last 24 hours with some celebrating the new measures to fix the country’s financial crisis (and setting the foundations for years to come) and some being concerned about the impact it will have on families and small and medium-sized businesses.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has already heard from the South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard – who welcomed the budget and said it was the first step to fix what’s gone wrong in the last 14 years – and Sheffield City Council where we were told there is a “cautious” positivity following the budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dianne Hurst from the Sheffield Community Councillors Group, who left Labour with a number of colleagues last year, has told the LDRS that the budget will hit small and medium-sized businesses.

The former Labour councillors who left the party last year in Sheffield are hoping that in years’ time looking back this won’t be a “budget of lost opportunities”.

She said: “Whilst we welcome the compensation set aside for those victims of the contaminated blood scandal and the Horizon Post Office scandal, I would have welcomed a larger element of social justice in this budget.

“With the changes to employers’ national insurance and the increase in the minimum living wage this is a budget that will hit small and medium businesses hard.

“If we are serious about rebuilding a Sheffield for the future, we will rely on these self-same local businesses to grow the local economy: providing jobs, opportunities and developing technology to tackle the challenges of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield doesn’t work without its little mesters and we need to give support and encouragement, not unduly burden them.”

She added that she also welcomed the additional funding in the NHS but she was equally disappointed in not being able to see anything in the budget to tackle the crisis in social care.

Cllr Hurst also said that the celebrated increase in the minimum wage won’t be enough to help a lot of people when other bits that put pressure on families will remain in place – such the cap on child benefit.

Cllr Hurst said: “The small increase in the minimum living wage cannot help to offset the two child cap on child benefit, nor make up for the increase in public transport fares or increased fuel costs for all and many pensioners still face an uncertain future following the loss of the winter fuel allowance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She criticised the chancellor for not investing enough in Sheffield and the region.

She said: “The people of Sheffield need infrastructure investment, in supertram, in affordable homes, in developing technology and training that will provide good jobs and allow homes to be retrofitted and made dry safe and mould free.

“There was nothing in this budget that named Sheffield or South Yorkshire directly.”

She warned the government, “let’s hope that looking back this budget isn’t viewed as a budget of lost opportunities.”