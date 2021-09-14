Sheffield club which has been running for more than 90 years gets new licence

The Olive Grove Club, on Heeley Bank Road, was formerly known as Sheffield Works Department sports and social club.

Councillors have agreed to a change of licence which means the club can open up more to customers who are non-members.

Chris Grunert, on behalf of the club, told a licensing board: “It is moving from what was a club patronised by the employees of council, and receiving a levy from wages as a steady income, to a community club.

The site.

“All of that growth and transition hasn’t been the easiest, it’s been difficult times for clubs generally, but the club is moving on strongly again.

“This application is to ensure the future of the club and to allow it to carry on the activities that it has historically done.

“The club is not proposing to change its operation unrecognisably at all. We are still limiting access to specific groups and allowing non-members who buy tickets to particular events, to people who want to rent out our facilities for a private function or visiting football and cricket teams.”

Two residents had complained about being disturbed by noise from music and drunk customers.

One said: “We were having issues in the months running up to a peak at Christmas 2019 – loud music all hours, people leaving at early hours, drunk and disorderly waking the street up and fighting outside.

“The music is the loudest when they have live musicians – the ska, or Motown and reggae nights in the past have been some of the loudest we can hear.”

The club says customers will be reminded to leave quietly, will be stopped from taking glasses and bottles outside and staff would keep noise monitoring forms.