Sheffield Clean Air Zone: budget for signage nearly doubles

Council officers noted the increase in the latest capital spending report saying the budget for the scheme’s signs – which will charge drivers of the most polluting taxis, vans, buses, coaches and lorries to drive in the city centre – increased by £483,000 to a total of £891,000.

Money will come from the Clean Air Zone Implementation Fund.

They said it was as a result of the contract for the manufacture, production and installation of the signs being awarded to Amey, its highways maintenance provider.

Taxis in Sheffield city centre.

Officers added: “As part of the implementation of the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) there is a requirement for enforcement signage as the need for clear and consistent sign is critical for those who may be entering a charging CAZ.

“To ensure consistency, the design of the statutory traffic sign was organised centrally by the Joint Air Quality Unit who worked closely on the development of the sign with the signs team in the Department for Transport.

“The two main objectives of the signs will be to firstly alert drivers to the CAZ and secondly to allow enforcement technology (ANPR cameras) to be used to capture non-compliant vehicles entering the CAZ.”

What is happening with Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone

Map of Sheffield Council's Clean Air Zone showing where drivers will be charged for driving into the city centre.

Earlier this year, the council said it was at “serious risk” of legal challenges and losing funding because of delays to the scheme.

The CAZ is needed because more than 500 people a year die early in Sheffield as a result of air pollution and the city has exceeded legal levels of nitrogen dioxide since 2010.

These statistics led to the government ordering the council to reduce its emissions to legal levels as soon as possible and “by 2021 at the latest”.

But the council said the “earliest” it will be able to implement it is now 2023.