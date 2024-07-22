A proposal from Sheffield City Council to purchase new automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) enforcement cameras and a new ANPR enforcement camera for a car has been accepted.

The council’s waste and street scene committee approved the plans that will allow the purchase of the above-mentioned ANPR enforcement cameras “to enforce new moving traffic restrictions”.

A report said that in 2013, the Parking Services only had two static bus lane cameras but now they have 15 across Sheffield.

The cameras use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to detect vehicles travelling through bus gates or driving in bus lanes during restricted hours.

Sheffield City Council also wants a new four-year contract to cover the maintenance for the new ANPR enforcement cameras, including the cameras for the camera car (the camera car can pick up many contraventions on the spot) – the current contract for maintenance of these 15 cameras expires in March 2025.

A report added: “Parking surveys have highlighted a significant amount of vehicles parking in contravention of restrictions along both London Road/Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road both within and outside of bus lanes.

“It is proposed to install new cameras along London Road, Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road to enforce parking in contravention and loading within bus lanes during existing bus lane hours of operation.”

The proposal has been accepted unanimously by the members